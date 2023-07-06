TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $21.11 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $926.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

