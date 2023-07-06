TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 148,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

