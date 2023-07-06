TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after buying an additional 519,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 503,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TTMI stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

