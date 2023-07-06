UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,359,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $152.38 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

