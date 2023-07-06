United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

