United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.93

United Co.s Limited shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.93 and traded as low as C$102.51. United Co.s shares last traded at C$103.50, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands.
United Co.s Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.62.
United Co.s last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 44.26%.
United Co.s Increases Dividend
About United Co.s
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
