United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.93

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.93 and traded as low as C$102.51. United Co.s shares last traded at C$103.50, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands.

United Co.s Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.62.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 44.26%.

United Co.s Increases Dividend

About United Co.s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.68%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

