Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,279 shares of company stock worth $55,996 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

