Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,187 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

WBD stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

