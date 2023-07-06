Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,617,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $184.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

