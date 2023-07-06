Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

