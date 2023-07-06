Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

