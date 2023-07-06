Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $6,209,482. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

