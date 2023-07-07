12,742 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Separately, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

QTJA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.