12,742 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Separately, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $214,000.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %
QTJA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Profile
The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.
