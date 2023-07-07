1,305 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 508,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 95.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

