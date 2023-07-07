1,448 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.