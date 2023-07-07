14,582 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

