1,602 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
