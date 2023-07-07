22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.95

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 169193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XXII. Dawson James cut their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $67.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 92.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

