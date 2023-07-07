3,016 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ opened at $10.31 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

