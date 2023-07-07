34,600 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

