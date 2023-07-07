4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.67. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 27,563 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.