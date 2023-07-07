4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.67. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 27,563 shares.
FDMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.
The firm has a market cap of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
