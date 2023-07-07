57,300 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.63 and a beta of 1.05. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

