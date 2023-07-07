740 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.