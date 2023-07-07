976 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
