976 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.