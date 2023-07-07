A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

