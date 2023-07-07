Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 11.1%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 130,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 213,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.23 million for the quarter. Abcourt Mines had a negative net margin of 166.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

