Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Sells 882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $621.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $651.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

