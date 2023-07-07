Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as high as C$16.71. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 2,093 shares traded.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.16. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of C$22.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.6728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

About Acadian Timber

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

