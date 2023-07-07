Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 17,116 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.