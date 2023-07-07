Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CFO Sells $338,800.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

