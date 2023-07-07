AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,335 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $115,724.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AdvanSix Stock Down 0.5 %
AdvanSix stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $956.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
