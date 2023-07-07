AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,335 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $115,724.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.5 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $956.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

