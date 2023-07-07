AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,172,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

