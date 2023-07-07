AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,324 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.