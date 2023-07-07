AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,393 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 945,727 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $847,234 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

