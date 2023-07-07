AE Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.