AE Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $170.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.