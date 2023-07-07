AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $73.87 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.