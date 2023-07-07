AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.