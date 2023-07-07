AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

