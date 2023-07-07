AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.