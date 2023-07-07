AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $767,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

