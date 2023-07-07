AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $67.36 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

