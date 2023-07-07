AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.44

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.44 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 93.36 ($1.18). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.21), with a volume of 380,238 shares traded.

AEW UK REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a market cap of £149.48 million, a PE ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.53.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

AEW UK REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.