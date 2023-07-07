Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,184 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08.

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

