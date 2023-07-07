Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 213,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $625,839 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

AKAM stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

