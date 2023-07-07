Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

