Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.52

Shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.52 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.59). Albion Venture Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.06.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

