Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $330.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average is $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

