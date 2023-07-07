Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.18.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of ALGT opened at $122.07 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
