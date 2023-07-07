Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.18.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $122.07 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

