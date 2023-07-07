Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,235 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

